Birthday cake takes the cake in baking contest

BAKING WINS: 21-year-old Tyler Casanovas came first in the cakes and pastries category. Ebony Graveur

HIDING out in the fridge helped one apprentice baker get through 40 degree heat when the opportunity to compete in a national bake off was at stake.

Tyler Casanovas was working in customer service at the Old Fernvale Bakery when the opportunity to learn the craft of baking arose two-and-a-half years ago.

Now 21, the apprentice baker has made his mark in the award-winning bakery, scoring recognition for himself with the Baking in Excellence Award.

He came first in the category of pastry and cakes and is now hankering to compete in the national finals in Melbourne.

The Baking Association of Australia competition was open to apprentices and required entrants to bake a number of goodies in under five hours.

"We had to bake a birthday cake with writing on it,” Mr Casanovas said.

"As well as eclairs, palmiers, saint honoré, pies, pasties, sausage rolls, a quiche and a lemon meringue,” he said.

Sounds like a lot? Many entrants didn't complete the task and Mr Casanovas admitted it was a difficult feat.

"Especially because it was, like, 40 degrees up there and there's no air con or anything,” he said.

"Some of the other competitors did have a problem getting it all done, especially in the heat when you're trying to use cream.”

He said he fled to the fridge when it came time to decorate.

"I took most of my stuff straight to the fridge and did it in there,” he said.

In the day-to-day, cakes are Mr Casanovas' favourite item to bake.

"Sponge cakes, butter. All that stuff. I just love decorating and baking cakes,” he said.

Mr Casanovas doesn't have a favourite kind of cake but the opportunity to be creative was ample in cake-baking.

"There's so many different things you can do with it,” he said.

Of his accomplishment, Mr Casanovas said it helped remind him to believe in himself.

"You've always got to believe in yourself a bit but it helped reinforce the fact you can actually go somewhere while doing this stuff,” he said.

Mr Casanovas will be representing Queensland in the finals in June.