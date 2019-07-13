Birthday boy surprises himself on golf course

WELL PLAYED: James Kajewski's training paid off at the Laidley Golf Club Championships.

WELL PLAYED: James Kajewski's training paid off at the Laidley Golf Club Championships. Ebony Graveur

WHEN James Kajewski started out in the Laidley Golf Club Championships he was a nervous 10-year-old, uncertain of how he would perform in the event which spanned two weekends.

By the end of the open-age tournament, he was 11 - and a champion - his birthday falling on May 22, smack-bang in the middle.

His mother Kylie Kajewski said the family went out to Porters Plainland Hotel for dinner to celebrate and James received a golf bag for his birthday.

"Everything he requests these days has something to do with golf,” Kylie said.

James started playing golf less than a year ago, when his mother suggested he give it a go.

"I thought it would be a fun thing to try,” James said.

"And I get to play with my dad every Saturday and I get to play with my mum.”

Despite being new to golf and up against grown ups, James trained hard and often and ultimately scored himself a win in the C Grade division at the club championships.

"I was pretty excited when I won it because it was my first year of playing golf and I beat most of the men,” James said.

His coach, Anna Stanton, said James had improved immensely since he began training with her each Wednesday.

"He has been an active participant in the junior program I run at the Laidley Golf Club,” Stanton said.

She said James' achievement was a fantastic one, especially given his age.

"It was open to anyone, based on handicap division and he was the only junior in the C Grade division,” she said.

"He dusted off all the adults so he has definitely got a bright future ahead.”

Before discovering golf, James played football and also plays cricket.

He said golf was his favourite but he loved all sports.

"I like coming out here and supporting the club,” he said.

Will James stick to his new hobby?

Apparently so.

"I'm going to keep playing as long as I can,” he said.