Biosecurity plan given green light for next five years

FOLLOWING months of moderation and delays, the Somerset Regional Council’s Biosecurity Plan – Invasive Plants and Animals 2020-2025 has been approved.

The plan was developed across seven stages, in consultation with key stakeholders and the community, with the final stage being public feedback.

Only five submissions were received during the feedback period, though some of these were addressing issues which weren’t directly related to biosecurity.

The first submission raised concerns about the dangers for native wildlife posted by pet cats, and called for stricter enforcement of cats being kept inside, but as pets are dealt with under the Animal Management Act, this was deemed irrelevant to biosecurity.

One submission called for two plants to be added to the list of invasive species, only for it to turn out that these plants already were included in the plan, while another complained about Moreton Bay Ash, referring to it as a serious invasive threat, despite it actually being a benign native plant.

The most unusual submission came from Milton, Brisbane, with the writer complaining about the plan being late, “not appearing to say council will do anything”, and that comments could only be lodged via email or post – despite this being the council’s standard method for receiving submissions.

Councillor Sean Choat was particularly unimpressed by this submission.

“Most of the submissions have been very proactive, which is typical of our region,” he said.

“I do take umbrage at the submission from Milton in Brisbane. I think maybe he should take a drive out here and see the area for himself. It always interests me when people choose to throw stones from very far away.”

The final version of the plan includes 35 strategic actions to be achieved over the course of the next five years, and aligns with the State’s own Pest Management Strategy.

“Weeds and pest animals are well recognised as having significant impacts on the economy, social amenity, human health and the environment,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

He said it was important for landowners to take proactive action of their own to manage biosecurity risks on their own properties.

“While local governments play a key role in the management of the biosecurity risks posed by invasive plants and animals, the Biosecurity Act 2014 places an obligation on all Queenslanders to manage these risks,” Cr Lehmann said.

To this end, the council will be rolling out various programs to assist landholders in meeting their general biosecurity obligations.

A PDF containing the full Biosecurity Plan can be found here: https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/downloads/file/2285/biosecurity-plan-2019-2024-pdf

More stories by Nathan Greaves.