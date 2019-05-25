Bingo night to help support disabled riders

SOURCE OF JOY: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled fundraising coordinator Sheryn Fairley, with her son Shaun and Thumper the horse, urges the community to get behind the group by supporting its upcoming fundraisers.

SOURCE OF JOY: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled fundraising coordinator Sheryn Fairley, with her son Shaun and Thumper the horse, urges the community to get behind the group by supporting its upcoming fundraisers. ALI KUCHEL

WHEN Shaun Fairley is around horses and his friends, there's a twinkle in his eye.

The 10-year-old is on the autism spectrum, but it doesn't change his love for riding and making friends at the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled club.

Shaun's favourite horse is Thumper the Clydesdale, who is sponsored by Laidley Lions Club.

"Thumper is my favourite because he has big feet and moves quickly,” Shaun said.

There are 25 riders enrolled like Shaun, but for the first time the club has a waiting list for 2020.

Caring for the special horses that bring joy, learning and physical rehabilitation to the riders isn't cheap.

Shaun's mum, Sheryn Fairley, who is also the LVRDA fundraising coordinator, said the club had a list of planned events that would aid the growth of the vital group.

"Our fundraisers help maintain our horses' wellbeing and supply our riders with equipment such as helmets and uniforms,” she said.

"Fundraising also helps with horse transport, fees and veterinary requirements.”

Following the success of its themed bingo nights last year, the club is putting on a 1920s Gatsby Bingo night at Porters Plainland Hotel on June 27.

And for bingo enthusiasts who can't make next month's fundraiser, the LVRDA will host a second bingo night for the year at Cottones Bar and Restaurant in Gatton.

Mrs Fairley said the money raised would help fence land used by the club, fund a ramp for the toilet block, and buy a harness for horse and cart activities.

She said the group's waitlist included members who were not physically able to ride horses but could still gain enjoyment from them.

"We were donated a cart this year and are hoping to have carting lessons up and running by 2020,” she said.

"This will allow those who can't physically be on a horse to be involved.”

Adding to the fundraiser events are a trail ride from Esk to Toogoolawah next weekend and a bakery pie drive, kindly supported by Kings Crust Bakery at Crowley Vale.

Bingo details

What: 1920s Gatsby Bingo Night fundraiser for Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled

Where: Porters Plainland Hotel

When: Thursday, June 27, dinner 6.30pm, bingo from 7pm.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, donate to the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled or sponsor one of the horses can do so by contacting the club at lvrda2015@gmail.com.