Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"Man Of Steel" Australian Premiere - Arrivals
Celebrity

Bindi reveals Russell Crowe’s unusual wedding gift

by Amy Price
7th Apr 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BINDI Irwin has revealed the unusual wedding gift actor Russell Crowe sent her after she and Chandler Powell tied the knot.

The couple married at Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before coronavirus restrictions on weddings took effect, meaning Crowe and other invited guests, outside Bindi's immediate family, could attend the nuptials.

 

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose with a tree gifted to them by Russell Crowe for their wedding. Picture: Instagram/@bindisueirwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose with a tree gifted to them by Russell Crowe for their wedding. Picture: Instagram/@bindisueirwin

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Crowe's 56th birthday on Tuesday, Bindi revealed Crowe had sent the newlyweds a fig tree as a wedding gift.

"You'll always be part of our family. Even though we can't see you right now, we're giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you," Bindi wrote alongside a photo of the tree, and an accompanying card, which read "Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding, love from, Russell Crowe and family".

Bindi Irwin and Russell Crowe arrive at the
Bindi Irwin and Russell Crowe arrive at the "Man Of Steel" Australian premiere on June 24, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Crowe has been a close fried to Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin since Steve Irwin died in 2006.

"He is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends," Terri told U on Sunday last month.

"You know, he stepped up so much when Steve died. Russell was the very first person to call me afterwards, and he just said, 'I am so, so sorry'.

"It meant a lot".

More Stories

bindi irwin bindi irwin wedding celebrity editors picks russell crowe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health National death toll hits 45 as cruise ships ordered to leave Queensland coast and the Premier warns us not to go anywhere this Easter.

        West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        premium_icon West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        News It has been five days since the region has diagnosed a coronavirus patient.

        Sellers, spectators banned from cattle sale yards

        premium_icon Sellers, spectators banned from cattle sale yards

        News Despite the coronavirus, cattle sales are still recording ‘terrific’ yardings – but...

        EKKA’S OFF: Generation of cattle to miss out on showing

        premium_icon EKKA’S OFF: Generation of cattle to miss out on showing

        News Cattle studs have been devastated at the news the Ekka has been cancelled for just...