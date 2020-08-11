Bindi Irwin delivers a shock announcement
Bindi Irwin has announced she's expecting a child with her husband Chandler Powell.
The 22-year-old wildlife warrior and daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin shared the joyous news on Instagram today, posing with her husband of March this year with a tiny Australia Zoo shirt.
She revealed she is in her first trimester, and asked fans for "advice, good vibes and prayers".
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote.
Gushing over his wife, Chandler took to the comments to write: "You're going to be the best mother."
It comes after the two were married in an intimate ceremony at Australia Zoo to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions in March.
They tied the knot in surprise shortly after strict lockdown restrictions were announced.
The ceremony was limited to just a few witnesses, with friends and family unable to join them, Bindi revealed after the ceremony.
In a sweet post a month on from the day, Bindi shared the vows she made to 23-year-old Chandler.
"Chandler, when I went to write my vows I found I couldn't stop writing them," she began.
"I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper."
Irwin said what she and Powell shared was "genuine, unconditional" love that was "meant to be felt in every part of our soul".
Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend. I promise to share an ‘I love you’ before I sleep each night no matter what our day has brought. I promise to be your strength and light when you need a it. I promise to revel with you in each breathtaking moment we are given in this life. Chandler, Thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by 6pm. You validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, “I love you and I like you”.
She gushed how the couple had experienced so much life together and how it felt like they'd been married "for years".
Bindi was engaged to Chandler last July after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.
The former Dancing With The Stars contestant posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her engagement ring to her 3.3 million followers.
"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.
July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!
Originally published as Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy