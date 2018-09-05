Menu
Login
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
News

Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Students follow in their farming families footsteps

    Students follow in their farming families footsteps

    News School's partnership with Mt Brisbane Droughtmaster Stud pays off.

    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    News Pubs and hotels got behind the two campaigns.

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    News Some areas havn't received significant rainfall in years

    Local Partners