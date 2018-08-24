Menu
Login
DETAINED: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.
DETAINED: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.
News

Biloela asylum seekers to make new appeal in three days

Tegan Annett
by
24th Aug 2018 5:30 AM

IN three days, a Biloela asylum-seeker family accused of breaching the nation's immigration laws will have another attempt at freedom.

Kajaliny Ranjith - the lawyer representing Priya and her husband Nades and daughters Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, - said she had a strong team working on the appeal to the family's rejected bid to stay in Australia.

She said the judge on Monday will be John Middleton, a Federal Court of Australia judge of 12 years' experience who Ms Ranjith said had not dealt with many migration cases previously.

With this in mind, she plans to make her arguments clearly and with confidence in regards to how the family's case was handled in August last year and Australia's fast-track refugee program.

Ms Ranjith said she could see the matter begin to take its toll on the family's mental health and the development of the two girls.

Family friend Chandra Roulston said ahead of the court hearing the Liberal Party leadership woes provided a new level of uncertainty for the Biloela parents.

Previously she and the family's supporters had rallied for former home affairs minister Peter Dutton to intervene with the family's case and allow them to stay in Australia.

She said next month a billboard was being installed at MrDutton's Dickson electorate pleading for his support.

"Whoever the next prime minister is, we'd like to see them implement a humanitarian approach to all refugees, and to have a consideration for those in detention, particularly the families in detention with their children," Ms Roulston said.

asylum seeker biloela kajaliny ranjith
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Milligan isn't taking good health for granted

    Milligan isn't taking good health for granted

    News Cr Milligan has almost raised $900 for her chosen charity, Mater Chicks in Pink, who provided support to her and her family when she was fighting breast cancer.

    Bridging gap to top medical care

    Bridging gap to top medical care

    News They are active in Fernvale two days a week.

    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    News More than 400 people made their way to Laidley

    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    News The voters sent a clear message

    Local Partners