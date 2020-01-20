Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Lifestyle

Billy’s ready for love again

by Jackie Epstein
20th Jan 2020 5:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Billy Brownless says he is ready to start dating again.

The former Geelong star and father of four admits that he's been too "picky" in the past.

He separated from wife Nicky four years ago.

"I think it's my fault, I got too picky,'' he says on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.

"I would (date). Hook up, don't know if I'd get marry, you never know, do you.

"Come on Bill, you've got to just have a good look around."

Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL
Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL

Brownless makes the admission during an honest chat with Rhonda Burchmore.

She said: "It would be nice to have company."

And Brownless replies: "It would be."

Brownless has already made some revelations during his time in the jungle, admitting his break-up was a "kick in the guts" and he was "homeless".

After their chat Burchmore says: "I think he'd be available if the right person came along."

afl billy brownless dating i'm a celebrity love

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tech project at council to save tens of thousands

        premium_icon New tech project at council to save tens of thousands

        Environment This south east Queensland council is working to reduce its power usage, opting for renewable energy - and it’s already reaping the benefits.

        WATER SECURITY: Study underway to secure future resources

        WATER SECURITY: Study underway to secure future resources

        News Growers are pleading for additional water as study bridges the gap.

        Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        premium_icon Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        News Local firefighters score a community-driven financial boost.

        IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in...