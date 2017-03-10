34°
Billy Jackwitz shines bright as TRL All Star

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Mar 2017 2:41 PM
PLEASED: Billy Jackwitz smiles after crossing the line for a try for the All Stars against the South West Emus at Clive Berghofer Stadium.
PLEASED: Billy Jackwitz smiles after crossing the line for a try for the All Stars against the South West Emus at Clive Berghofer Stadium. Kevin Farmer

RUGBY LEAGUE: One young Gatton Hawks player is gearing up for another big season on his return to the club after starring in the inaugural Indigenous All Stars game.

He was a part of the TRL All Stars side which overcame the South-West Emus 28-20 on February 25 in Toowoomba.

Jackwitz scored a try as the All Stars raced to an 18-4 lead at the break and, despite a late Emus comeback, held on for the victory at the final whistle.

The young gun spent last season with the Ipswich Jets representing their Colts side but will make his return to Gatton this term, looking to replicate his last season with the Hawks.

In 2015, he was the leading scorer in the TRL after crossing the line 39 times.

Playing alongside and against some of the best players the competition has to offer in one game was a special opportunity.

"It was a really high standard,” Jackwitz said.

"Playing with the best boys around in Toowoomba, it was good.”

One of those was fellow Hawk Allan Morris, who came off the bench for the All Stars.

"He played really well and got some good minutes,” Jackwitz said.

"He really stood up, ran hard and tackled hard... he had a really good game.”

Organisers were pleased with how the day, which also included three other games, turned out and there are hopes it can become a permanent fixture.

"I think they pulled a good crowd, it was a good day with all the games before as well,” he said.

Attention now turns to the start of the Hawks' season with the first game rapidly approaching.

The Gatton players are focused on claiming the premiership, but Jackwitz knew it was important they didn't get ahead of themselves.

"We've got to make the finals first and then go from there,” he said.

As for his own performance, Jackwitz was only concerned with helping the team and not how many tries he was going to score.

"Hopefully I'll get a few, I don't think about a number,” he said.

He is also determined to thrive positions outside of his usual spot on the wing.

"I'm hoping to play fullback and centre, get more involved in the centre... just wanted a change,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  billy jackwitz gatton hawks south west emus trl all stars

Gatton Hawks winger Billy Jackwitz scored a try in the inaugural exhibition game.

