Billy Jackwitz pulls out of 47th Battalion

UNLUCKY: Billy Jackwitz, pictured making a tackle in Gatton's victory over Pittsworth last month, has had to withdraw from the Toowoomba Clydesdales squad due to injury. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: Injury has forced Gatton Hawks flyer Billy Jackwitz to withdraw from this weekend's 47th Battalion in Toowoomba.

The 22-year-old will miss the two-day carnival for the Toowoomba Clydesdales after hurting ligaments in his ankle in the loss to Oakey last weekend.

Jackwitz is no stranger to wearing the Clydesdales jersey. He featured in their success at Yeppoon in 2017, and he is ruing the fact he'll have to miss out on the tournament, especially with it being so close to home this year.

He was selected in the 19-man squad last Monday but had to pull out late last week after being told he will now miss between four to six weeks of action.

Fellow Hawk Dennis Burgoyne has also been in fine form this year but was left out of the initial squad due to injury.

"I'm very disappointed, I was really looking forward to it, being in Toowoomba, but these kinds of things happen,” Jackwitz said.

"I was hit from the side in a tackle and (my ankle) went the wrong way.

"A few boys have had to pull out from the Clydesdales team because of injury but there is pretty good depth in there.”

The Lowood farmer is enjoying his switch into the centres this year from his usual position out on the wing or at fullback, with a couple of tries to his name this season.

Although he will spend at least the next month on the sidelines, he echoed A-grade coach Shaun Hobson's sentiments that the best was still to come for Gatton.

"We've got a good side there, it's only early days,” Jackwitz said.

"We've got a good reverse grade team too. We've got plenty of depth at the moment.”