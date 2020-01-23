Billy cart racing gets green light for Gatton event

READY, SET, GO: Billy cart racers will take over a Lockyer Valley park later this year, zipping down a track at more than 20km/h.

HOOLIGANS on four wheels will take over a Lockyer Valley park later this year, but it will all be in the name of fun.

The inaugural Lockyer Valley Billy Cart Derby is set to get the community racing at Lake Apex in April, and organisers are excited to share their plans.

Lockyer Valley Billy Cart Association secretary Allan Willson said the event came about after the Gatton Air Park community ran a small-scale derby last year, which he and his fellow association members competed in.

“We had the time of our lives,” Mr Willson said.

“So after that the four of us that got together … we said this is something that the community of this region could really do with.”

From there, the association was born and work began on the event.

Scheduled for April 19, billy carts drivers will compete in lots of three from starting ramps to race the 80m track at Lake Apex.

Mr Willson said having tested the track, the association’s cart was able to complete the course in 20 secs.

“That’s not to say that’s going to be the fastest time, because more than likely somebody will come up with a cart that goes a bit faster,” he said.

Categories will include U8, U12, U16, adults, schools and community groups, businesses and even a section for politicians.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has already pledged to race in the event.

Racing will start from 8.30am on the Sunday, but drivers will have the opportunity to test the ramp and track on Saturday from 1pm.

Community groups and businesses will also have the opportunity to hold a stall on the day as part of the derby.

Mr Willson said the event was about more than an adrenaline rush for the drivers.

“It’s about everybody in the community … this is about our community getting together, having an absolute fun day,” he said.

He also put a call out to businesses for sponsorship.

Anyone interested in entering the derby, looking to run a stall or sponsor the event should get in contact via the Lockyer Valley Billy Cart Association Facebook page.