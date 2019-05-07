Billie headed for the bar

DONE: Billie Buzza graduated from University of Southern Queensland.

IT MADE sense to Billie Buzza to enrol in a law degree.

The Gatton graduate knew from a young age he loved three areas in particular.

"I was always interested in the bigger topics of life: history, politics and law,” Billie said.

"I decided law would be the best out of those three to actually have a consistent income and interesting life.”

Billie attended Gatton State School and Lockyer District High School before taking a gap year to save money.

He began studying a degree in law at the University of Southern Queensland, commuting from Gatton to Toowoomba for his classes.

In the final year and a half of his degree, he began working as a law clerk between firms based across Brisbane and Toowoomba.

In April he graduated with a Bachelor of Law in the top 10 per cent of his class.

Now the 23-year-old has a plan to make his dreams of working as a barrister come to fruition.

"I think I want to be a solicitor for no more than five years before I take the bar,” he said.

"And then I want to be a barrister in Brisbane.”

Billie said he had also thought about one day working for the UN or as a university lecturer.

"My main goal is to be a barrister because I really like the advocacy representing people in court,” he said.

"Being more in an academic position than a nine to five job; you're actually researching.”

During his degree he learned more than the contents of the curriculum.

"I learned how lucky we are in Australia,” he said.

"We're lucky to have a written constitution, unlike the British, but we're also lucky we don't have popular presidential elections like the Americans.”

Billie advised anyone considering a tertiary education to take their own path regardless of others' opinions.

"Don't be afraid to do whatever you want to do, even if your mates don't share the same interests,” he said.