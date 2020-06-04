Billboards, drainage: Decisions from council’s latest meeting

SOMERSET Regional Council has made a range of decisions at its meeting this week, affecting the community throughout the region.

Read on to find out what decisions have been made and how they could impact you.

READ MORE: Dumping fees piling back on for rural council

Land sale

An Atkinsons Dam property has been slated for auction by the council after the owner fell long overdue on rates.

Under the council’s current policy, a property must rack up more than $100,000 in overdue charges before it can be sold in this way.

While the sale process is under way, the landowner will have between three and six months to fully pay off their overdue rates and avoid a statutory sale process.

READ MORE: Landowner’s gate bid shut down

Billboard lease

In 2015, the council entered into a site licence agreement with Bishopp Outdoor Advertising for a billboard situated at Fernvale Sports Park.

The billboard existed prior to the council resuming control over the parkland.

The site licence agreement ends on June 30.

Bishopp is experiencing advertising market challenges and has offered a three-month advertising arrangement in lieu of the current quarterly lease payment, which the council is planning to use as part of a buy local marketing campaign.

Following this, Bishopp has asked to extend the lease option by five years to June 30, 2025, which the council has agreed to.

READ MORE: New social media rules for councillors

Drainage project

Somerset Regional Council will apply for grant funding from the State Government through the Queensland Disaster Resilience Fund to help fund master drainage improvement works across the region.

The council is seeking to have overland flow path mapping and master drainage plans developed for the region’s five major townships.

If successful with its application, the council will pay half the estimated $230,000 in project costs.

The master drainage mapping would be the next step in the council’s ongoing plans to improve community resilience in Esk Fernvale, Lowood, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy.

More stories by Nathan Greaves.