Bill still taking good care of business

LOCAL PRIDE: Bill Beckmann's dedication to the Gatton business community will be honoured at the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Recognition Dinner on June 22, where he will be made a Life Member. Dominic Elsome

BILL Beckmann has never been one to rest on his laurels.

He turned his hand from craftsmanship and construction to commercial sales and later the jewellery business, as well as an array of voluntary community initiatives, and always with the same goal.

"I've always followed the philosophy you have to be the best you possibly can, no matter what you do,” he said.

Mr Beckmann has had many passions throughout his busy life and one of his great drivers was to see the Gatton business community flourish.

He worked towards that after joining the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2001, and as the organisation's vice-president for 12 years until retiring last year.

"I'm a passionate Gatton person, love Gatton. I love the Lockyer Valley,” MrBeckmann said.

"Growing up here we'd seen the success and the vibrant town that Gatton was, and over the years with businesses closing it lost its vibrancy.

"That was one of my desires, to try and build that back and try to get across to businesses like the butcher shop down the road or the shoe shop or the hairdresser, they're not my opposition. My opposition is in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Ipswich.

"In a small town like this you have to work together.”

Mr Beckmann joined the chamber of commerce when he and his wife took on a jewellery business in 2001.

It was a striking change from Mr Beckmann's background, first as a carpenter of 20 years, then a tiler and business owner, a window sales representative and sales manager.

"With all that, another builder and I used to build kitchens under my house of a night time and install them on weekends,” he said.

"I turned around one day and my two beautiful daughters had grown up and I hadn't seen them, I was always too busy trying to get the bills paid.”

It was then the opportunity came up to take on the jewellery business.

"I learned the trade inside out,” Mr Beckmann said.

"I had a wonderful jeweller that did all my hand-makes and also took me under his wing and trained me to do minor repairs.

"That's the beauty of having a trades background, you can turn your hand to most things.”

Early on, Mr Beckmann recognised the ways in which joining the chamber of commerce could benefit his business, and his 16years as an active member began.

"I saw it as a way of tying into other businesses. We used to run quite a lot of networking evenings.”

He said getting to know other business owners was good for business.

"If you didn't have something a customer wanted, you knew where to send people to. That's the sort of thing I want to see the town get back to,” he said.

Mr Beckmann's dedication to the local business community will be honoured at the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Recognition Dinner on June22, where he will be made a life member.

"It was quite humbling. It's not so much a pat on the back but a recognition of the work you've put in and just that the chamber appreciates what I have done,” he said.

And while Mr Beckmann hopes to spend plenty of time travelling in his caravan during retirement, he won't be leaving the chamber entirely.

"They've just talked me into taking on the position of liaison officer for the chamber,” he said.

But always one to contribute his services, from P&C committees to being an honorary ambulance officer and now a member of Crime Stoppers, Mr Beckmann is happy to help the Gatton business community where he can.

"Sometimes businesses tend to not want to say 'we're going through a tough time',” he said.

"They know I'm not in opposition and also I'm someone they can talk to.

"It's vitally important to support each other.”