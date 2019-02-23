Bill leads the way to helping lost people in the bush

TOP DOG: Mariska Herbert and her assistance dog Bill who is pioneering the way QPS search for people.

BILL the Border Collie was almost put down three years ago, but now he is pioneering the way the Queensland Police Service searched for lost people.

His over active nature was what nearly got him shot, but since 2016 the Esk collie has used the attribute to learn the skills to help those in need.

The short haired border collie's owner and trainer Mariska Herbert said dogs seen to be a "nuisance" often made good search canines.

"You want them to have that drive because Bill's only reward for going out and working is a ball," Ms Herbert said.

Bill proved Ms Herbert's theory, since qualifying as an All Search K9 Incorporated land service and rescue dog, his efficient ways had captured the attention of emergency services.

At present he is undergoing a demonstration process with the police service.

Ms Herbert said Bill was pioneering with the police service to show how his service could best be utilised.

Bill was trained to search bushland for people who were reported missing.

In his demonstrations he searched the bush off lead, wearing a Global Positioning System tracker, which was downloaded to the QPS system to monitor his progress.

"They use the GPS data and maps to see what areas he has cleared in the wilderness, up hills and in the bush," she said.

According to Ms Herbert, Bill could search 10 acres of bush for a missing person in under 30 minutes.

But Bill couldn't search alone, Mariska accompanied Bill on his mission those deemed lost.

"In land search and rescue he will go out and find the missing person, he will bark at the person, and then come back to me, bark at me and lead me back to where the person is located," Ms Herbert said.

Ms Herbert is one of the founding members of AS-K9, a not-for-profit organisation, which worked alongside emergency services to locate missing people.

The incorporation aimed to support organisations by training and providing odour detection dogs capable of locating threatened species, invasive animals, weeds and diseases.

Ms Herbert said she was always on call to help emergency services.

In 2015, she was pre-deployed with her former search dog to Townsville as part of the urban search and rescue task force to help in the aftermath of a cyclone.

Ms Herbert's former dog Tui was trained to search for people trapped amongst rubble, but Bill's niche was finding people who were either hiding or on the move.

But in order to keep Bill functioning at operational status, Ms Herbert took Bill on her runs, made him swim beside the kayak and also took him along the entire length of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

While Ms Herbert dedicated both her time and finances to training her search dogs, she did not receive anything in return.

When asked why she put so much effort into the cause she replied "to hopefully save someone's life some day".