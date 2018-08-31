Trump ‘baby blimp’ revenge gets go-ahead

The first flight of the Sadiq Khan blimp will be on September 1 in London. Picture: Yanny Bruere/AP

The first flight of the Sadiq Khan blimp will be on September 1 in London. Picture: Yanny Bruere/AP

CRITICS of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant blimp over the British capital that depicts him reclining in a yellow bikini.

Organiser Yanny Bruere has raised more than $75,000 through the Crowdfunder website for the 29-foot blimp as part of a campaign to oust Mr Khan from his post. More than 3,000 supporters contributed to the donation.

The 47-year-old politician angered some people in London and elsewhere last month when he allowed a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an angry baby to float above the city while the US president was in the country.

A bikini-clad blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan will take flight this weekend. Picture: Danny Bruere/AP

The orange-hued 98-foot "Angry Baby" blimp clutching a mobile phone and wearing a giant diaper took flight over Britain's Houses of Parliament for two hours one morning during Mr Trump's three-day visit in July, kicking off a day of widespread protests against the US leader.

Mr Bruere cited rising crime and "defending free speech" as factors in his anti-Khan campaign.

The Trump 'Angry Baby' Blimp got the green light to fly during the US President’s visit to the UK in July. Picture: Supplied

A City Hall spokeswoman confirmed the balloon has permission to fly over Parliament Square on Saturday.

Mr Bruere said the upcoming event "marks the fightback for free speech in our country."

Mayor Sadiq Khan responded to the balloon's upcoming London flight in an ITV broadcast.

"If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they're welcome to do so - I don't really think yellow's my colour though."

Official event for the @SadiqKhan giant balloon. Let's get as many here as possible!!

https://t.co/EKYSjdMxxn pic.twitter.com/HUO6MGpde5 — Yanny (@YannyBruere) 21 August 2018

The bikini blimp is a reference to a series of Protein World adverts displayed on public transport across London in 2016. The ads depicted a woman in a yellow bikini with the slogan, "Are you beach body ready?".

Mayor Khan supported the removal of the ads.

Following its maiden flight this weekend, Mr Bruere says he hopes to send the Khan blimp on a UK-wide tour with the extra money sourced from the crowd-funding page.