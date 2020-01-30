Bikini model hits back at ‘fake’ video claim

Bikini designer and model Karina Irby has more than a million Instagram followers thanks to her "real" photos and body positive message.

But Irby has been forced to hit back over claims the unedited photos she posts on Instagram are "fake" and don't show the real her.

In an Instagram post, Irby revealed that she had been targeted by an online forum where a "posed photo" had been compared with a "candid raw video screenshot".

"They did this to try and portray me as some fake girl on the internet. LOL," Irby wrote.

Karina Irby has hit back over claims she fakes her shots. Picture: Instagram.

"No no. I'm real! And I'm sorry I'm not walking around holding my sh*t together and posing at anyone who looks at me from any angle. Although, that would be a GREAT workout."

To get back at the cruel claims, Irby said she decided to "redo their work, but do it better" by sharing a posed photo of herself in the same bikini from the video.

The Moana Bikini creator also explained that there was a difference between candid and posed photos. Posed photos meant "angles, timing, lightening, location and cute outfits", while candid was "any angle" and "anytime" by "anyone", she said.

"Considering the mass amount of raw video/photo content I have on the internet, I think it's pretty clear what I look like. I'm not fooling anyone, I can't be bothered trying," Irby added.

Irby's followers were quick to show their support, writing in the comments that "haters are going to hate".

"You are seriously so freakin cute! Thank you for empowering women and helping them love their bodies. Instagram would be a super dark place without people like you. You are a light for so many people," one person commented.

"People have too much f***ing time on their hands. It's ridiculous you even have to do this," another wrote.

Earlier this month Irby shared this ‘transformation’ photo. Picture: Instagram.

IRBY SHARES 'FIVE HOUR TRANSFORMATION'

Irby won praise earlier this month when she shared photos of her "transformation" over the space of a night.

Sharing side-by-side photos of herself, Irby wrote in the caption how she started off "looking a treat" but by the end of the night looked "six months pregnant".

"This is from sitting in the car for 3+ hours in Spanx, drinking way too many bottles of water because I was so hungry, and then eating too much Japanese food from accidentally starving myself," she wrote on the post.

"Oh and within an hour or so of getting home, relaxing and taking off those tight clothes my tummy was normal again.

"It's crazy how the body works."

The bikini designer said her post was just a "funny little reminder" to go easy on yourself "if your tummy decides to puff up!"

"Keep in mind everybody is different so please don't judge your own body's reactions on someone else's," she said.

Despite her popularity on Instagram, Irby has had to put up with cruel taunts, clapping back at trolls in 2018 who called her fat.

Writing on Instagram that weightlifting had given her the "booty of her dreams", Irby said:

"Trolls will comment that I'm now "fat" BUT in reality I'm a happy, healthy lady."

She added: "Yes I've gained weight, both fat and muscle but I'm now training four times a week and eating for my body. It's crazy what eating and weights can do."