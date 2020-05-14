Menu
The 68-year-old father of a Hells Angel bikie has been jailed after he was intercepted by police, who found almost $2m worth of meth in his Kia sedan.
Crime

Bikie’s dad sentenced over $2m meth find

by Chris Clarke
14th May 2020 4:40 PM
THE father of a Hells Angel bikie has been jailed for at least four years after being found with meth in his car worth almost $2 million.

Wayne Thomas Holland, 68, was intercepted by police on his way to Brisbane from Sydney in 2019, while he was working as a drug courier.

Wayne Holland, 68.
A search of his Kia sedan uncovered $1.9 million of meth in a secret compartment.

Holland's son, Kane, is an accused Hells Angel bikie.

Holland pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to trafficking and possessing a dangerous drug.

He also pleaded guilty to supplying, after text messages on a phone in his possession indicated he had sold a quarter ounce of cannabis.

The court heard Holland's wife had fallen ill and the money was used to care for her.

He also claimed to be unaware of the gravity of the situation he found himself in when he agreed to pick up the drugs.

Police judged the haul to be a commercial quantity when they saw the amount and the professional way it had been packaged.

"You were not actively involved in the business itself of trafficking, but you participated in it," Justice Frances Williams said.

Holland has minor prior drug convictions in Queensland and Victoria.

He had never served time in prison, but was convicted three times for failing to report as part of his bail condition.

Holland was jailed for a maximum of eight years, but will be eligible for parole on May 13, 2024.

Originally published as Bikie's dad sentenced over $2m meth find

court crime drugs wayne thomas holland

