High-ranking Bandidos' bikie charged after massive meth bust

A HIGH ranking member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been charged after allegedly smuggling methylamphetamine and cocaine into the state.

Barry Salter, a 55-year-old Claremont man, was charged this morning in a joint operation between Tasmania Police's Serious Organised Crime Division and the Australian Federal Police's National Anti-Gangs Squad.

Salter was the president of the Hobart chapter of the Bandidos when he was charged in relation to the trafficking of more than half a kilo of methylamphetamine and 83 grams of cocaine into the state, which was intercepted on the Spirit of Tasmania in Devonport in December, police will allege.

Detective Acting Inspector Nikala Parsons said this arrest followed on from the large-scale police operation conducted at Dover on June 10.

"Seven people have now been charged in connection with this seizure," she said.

"The disruption of these organised criminal entities within Tasmania will continue through the collaborative efforts of our partnership agencies, such as the National Anti-Gangs Squad."

Salter is expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court this afternoon.

