Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
23rd Mar 2020 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase to the state's total number of cases to 319.

GP DISMAYED AT CROWDED YOUTH IGNORING WARNINGS

CONFUSION OVER QLD SCHOOL CLOSURES

QUEENSLANDER IN LOCKDOWN ISSUES PLEA

TOOWOOMBA STAFF MEMBER DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS 

 

coronaviruspromo

The State Government will consider whether Queensland should shut its domestic borders, with Cabinet to discuss the issue today.

Meanwhile Education Minister Grace Grace said schools will remain open until April 3 when the Easter break begins.

It comes despite NSW this morning urging parents to keep their children home while Victoria will close schools from tomorrow.

"However parents can choose whether or not they wish to send their children to school," Ms Grace said.

If parents do keep their children home, they must advise the school, ensure they continue with online learning materials and ensure they're practicing social distancing.

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus has been placed in ICU - the first since the outbreak in Queensland.

Queensland hospitals have also begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. For full access to our premium journalism, subscribe here

 

 

 

ELITE GIRLS' SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER PARENTS TEST POSITIVE

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

Originally published as Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging parents to keep their kids at home even though schools will remain open.

        Somerset film students bring kindness story to life

        premium_icon Somerset film students bring kindness story to life

        News Kilcoy high schooners got behind the camera with award-winning director.

        Lockyer Shop reveals long-awaited new section

        premium_icon Lockyer Shop reveals long-awaited new section

        News Customers asked again and again for it and now it’s here.

        So drunk he didn’t even realise he was abusing his ‘mate’

        premium_icon So drunk he didn’t even realise he was abusing his ‘mate’

        News A man who hurled abuse at a woman and her child claimed they were his friends, and...