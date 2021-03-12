Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
Breaking

Biggenden driver dies after plunging 10 metres from bridge

Holly Cormack
11th Mar 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biggenden women has died following a truck-car crash at Brooweena, sending her vehicle plunging 10 metres off a bridge.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, initial investigations suggest a logging truck and sedan collided head on along Maryborough Biggenden Road in Brooweena, causing the sedan to fall and flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by QFES personnel and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, died early this morning as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

biggenden fatal north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: New $135m facility could bring Olympics to Lockyer

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: New $135m facility could bring Olympics to...

        News Plans for a new $135 million equine facility in Gatton have been revealed putting it in the hot seat to potentially host 2032 Olympic events. DETAILS:

        Laidley man charged allegedly assaulting, obstructing cops

        Premium Content Laidley man charged allegedly assaulting, obstructing cops

        Crime NAMED: A Laidley man who allegedly assaulted, obstructed police while possessing...

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Massive $1.2b tourism recovery package announced including half-price airfare

        Lockyer concreter busted drink driving with Boxing Day beers

        Premium Content Lockyer concreter busted drink driving with Boxing Day beers

        Crime A few beers on Boxing Day has landed a Lockyer Valley concreter in court, blowing...