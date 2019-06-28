Big win at 'holy grail' racing event

TOP SPOT: Matty McKnight with his trophy for winning the Supercharged Outlaws category in drag racing event, the Winter Nationals at Willowbank.

DRAG RACING: For Matty McKnight, the Winter Nationals is the "holy grail” of drag racing and the highlight of the year.

After nearly five days of racing alongside his team mates from Controlled Insanity Racing, McKnight made his way through five rounds and clawed his way to the top.

McKnight raced his 1941 Willys at the four-day event in Willowbank, the final only wrapping up just before midnight on Sunday, June 9, finishing more than four hours after its predicted end.

"It was a long event, took nearly five days to complete,” McKnight said.

He said weather conditions were harsh and Saturday was completely rained out.

"We ran our final at 10 to midnight on Sunday night in some cold and very dewy conditions which made it a bit tricky.”

The event got under way with qualifying runs on Thursday and Friday.

"To win the event, we had to win five races on Sunday,” McKnight said.

"It was five quarter miles races and we won them consecutively.”

Pulling a record speed of 6.38 seconds at 340km/hour, McKnight secured the top position.

"It was long and we raced a patched-up car for the whole weekend,” he said.

"But we managed to win the whole damn thing.”

Team promotions and merchandise officer Kate Jenkins said the team's effort during the event was "awe-inspiring”.

Out of a field of 32 competitors, McKnight came second and fellow team mate Dave Glasson came fourth.

Due to mechanical problems with his self-built car, Glasson had to pull out of the race.

"His crew had to pull the car apart but Matty went on to the finals and won,” Jenkins said.

"So next up for us is fixing a couple of issues the with the cars.”