Subscribe
Login
Big wet predicted to hit Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
AFTER a prolonged dry period, rain relief may finally be on its way, with predictions Gladstone will cop a drenching this winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts parts of western Queensland and along the east coast of Australia could receive higher than average rainfall from June onwards.

BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth said predictions were still "up in the air" but current conditions were tending to favour a wetter ­season.

He said the rainfall prediction was a result of a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean and ­negative dipole in the Indian Ocean.

"A negative dipole tends to favour a wetter outcome for the continent," Mr Markworth said.

"This paired with a possible La Nina, it's possible we may get a little bit more rain over winter."

However Mr Markworth said there was a chance ­Central Queensland could receive both - or neither.

He said the wet season could stick around for three months, with June receiving the highest rainfall.

"May doesn't have a strong signature either way but June looks like it will be a little bit wetter than average," he said.

BOM acting senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said rainfall for the first three months of 2020 had been close to average around Gladstone.

"April's rainfall so far has been below average for much of eastern and Central Queensland, including Gladstone," Mr Pollock said.

Next week's forecast is mostly sunny, with an average of 29C.

The highest temperature will be on Thursday with a top of 31C.

Today and Sunday will have a top of 29C, with a minimum of 19C.

