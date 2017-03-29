Big weekend of sport in Lockyer Valley

A Forest Hill fielder leaps for the ball during the Lockyer Cricket Association's Grand Final on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

IT WAS a big weekend for sport in the Lockyer Valley and the Gatton Star was out and about getting some snaps of all the action.

Players hit the pitch for a number of grand finals in the Lockyer Cricket Association with Gatton Fordsdale taking on Forest Hill in the A-grade final at Cahill Park.

Gatton Fordsdale defeated Forest Hill to claim the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-grade two day premiership.

The victory adds to their one-day triumph in December.

Professional golfer Andrew Dodt was also in town to host a weekend of golf at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

The Andrew Dodt Golf Weekend saw more than 90 golfers tee off on Friday for a four-person ambrose event followed by another healthy turnout on Saturday for an open single stroke event.

On a more social level, Lindsay Transport hosted a bowls day for the region's growers.

More than 70 people hit the greens of the Gatton Bowls Club for the event, which was held on Saturday.