Big weekend of sport in Lockyer Valley

IT WAS a big weekend for sport in the Lockyer Valley and the Gatton Star was out and about getting some snaps of all the action.
Players hit the pitch for a number of grand finals in the Lockyer Cricket Association with Gatton Fordsdale taking on Forest Hill in the A-grade final at Cahill Park.
Gatton Fordsdale defeated Forest Hill to claim the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-grade two day premiership.
The victory adds to their one-day triumph in December.
Professional golfer Andrew Dodt was also in town to host a weekend of golf at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.
The Andrew Dodt Golf Weekend saw more than 90 golfers tee off on Friday for a four-person ambrose event followed by another healthy turnout on Saturday for an open single stroke event.
On a more social level, Lindsay Transport hosted a bowls day for the region's growers.
More than 70 people hit the greens of the Gatton Bowls Club for the event, which was held on Saturday.
