Big upgrades planned in 2020 for major tourism drawcard

NEW WORKS: The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is set to receive some much needed improvements this year.

THE Brisbane Valley Rail Trail has undergone a range of upgrades and developments in the past year, and many more are under consideration for the year to come.

Over the course of 2019, several major works have been completed on the trial, with the most significant of these being the rehabilitation of the heritage-listed Lockyer Creek Railway Bridge.

The extensive project necessitated replacing all the timber components, abrasive blasting and repainting of the steel truss, and installing a new pedestrian and cyclist walkway on the bridge, delivering an integral all-weather crossing across Lockyer Creek.

Efforts were also made to improve the safety of trail users by installing safety markers at one-kilometre intervals along the length of the trail.

Counters were also installed at different locations to capture data on pedestrian, cyclist and horse rider usage on the BVRT.

Data from these counters will has been used as evidence to push for upgrades to certain sections of the trail, and are expected to continue to provide useful information to inform future development decisions for the BVRT.

The trail was later earned the accolade of Australasia’s top Public Works Project of 2019, in recognition of the ongoing work that had gone into developing it.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads and Somerset Regional Council have both proposed a number of further improvements to be made on the trail in 2020.

These options including resurfacing works between Toogoolawah and Ottaba, Lockyer Creek Bridge and Coominya, and between Coal Creek bridge and Esk.

Pedestrian gates and concrete cattle grids will be replaced with steel cattle grids between Toogoolawah and Esk, and between Lockyer Creek Bridge and Clarendon Road, Lowood.

The development of a Risk Management Plan for the BVRT is also under consideration, which will include consultation with relevant stakeholders.

A full draft Strategic Plan from TMR is set to be released later this month for community feedback, which will outline TMR’s five-year plan for the trail.

The Somerset Regional Council has also declared a long-term commitment to improving the trail, in collaboration with TMR, other councils, and community groups.