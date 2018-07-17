Big Tooks' tackles lazy lifestyles

GOLF: Dozens of Laidley parents swapped day care for a more active type of supervision last week as the Big Tooks Sports program debuted in the area.

The school holiday program was an initiative of both Big Tooks Sports and Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League Club to raise much needed funds for the sporting group.

Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League Sponsorship Coordinator Cher Tookey said the program was vital to helping the club get out of significant debt.

"Ipswich Junior Rugby League weren't going to affiliate this year because we were in so much debt,” Cher said.

"We really do need to bring the club out of debt and I can't think of a better way to do it than to involve the kids, they get something out of it and so does the club.”

Big Tooks sporting program, which usually focusses on Rugby League, featured a range of sports from golf to oztag, in an attempt to get kids outdoors and away from television screens.

Former NRL player and owner of Big Tooks Sport Mark Tookey said it was important for kids to live an active life.

"The idea is get the kids off the streets, get them active, get them away from the tv and the PlayStation and open their eyes to different sports that they don't have a chance to experience,” Mark said.

During the week, the kids played many sports including golf, rugby league, football, oztag and cricket.

"We tried to include as many sports as possible to get the kids active,” Mark said.

Research from Australia Institute of Health and Welfare show one in four children were overweight or obese in 2014-15, a statistic Tookey hopes to reduce through encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

"It's massively important to live a healthy lifestyle,” Mark said.

"I've been running a boot camp in the morning for them to get them active and to make them sweat, there's a few complaints but that's they're all having a crack.”

"We're looking to do another one next school holidays and I'm looking to include a few NRL players.”

All money raised from the program will go towards paying off the clubs two year debt, which will allow them to focus on purchasing equipment for the future.