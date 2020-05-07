Big problem with COVIDSafe app

Millions of Australians have registered to use the Federal Government's coronavirus-tracing app but health officials have admitted the data is still not being used to track cases of the virus.

NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which was a Newmarch House aged care facility worker confirmed on Tuesday by operators Anglicare.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission on Wednesday said there's "an immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of care recipients" at Newmarch House.

The commission announced it would investigate the western Sydney facility and the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1440 in Victoria, 1043 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

The Senate Select Committee into the Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic comes just days before laws are due to be introduced to parliament to protect data collected by the app and introduce $63,000 fines for privacy breaches.

Under questioning, Department of Health Acting Secretary Caroline Edwards said while more than 5.1 million Australians had registered to use COVIDSafe since its April 27 launch, and their Bluetooth information was being recorded, the data was not yet being used by health officials.

The app collects encrypted Bluetooth communications between phones within 1.5m of one another for at least 15 minutes to share that information with health officials if a user is diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ms Edwards said "arrangements" to share the information with state-based coronavirus-tracing teams were underway but had not been finalised.

"We haven't had a transfer of that information to a state or territory government at this point," she said.

Digital Transformation Agency chief executive Randall Brugeaud also admitted the app did not work efficiently on Apple iPhones, with Bluetooth records worsening if the app was used in the background of the phone when the screen was locked.

He said the Government was working with Apple on Google to roll out improvements in future, and to issue updates, though the issue may not be addressed until Apple updated its smartphone operating system.

"We will be one of the first adopters of that improved Bluetooth connectivity," he said.

The Senate also heard smartphones with older software could not use the app, though Mr Brugeaud could not name how many were affected, and Telstra had recently made network changes to allow smartphone users in regional and rural areas receive SMS messages over wi-fi so they could register to use COVIDSafe.

- Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson, Stephen Drill



'Immediate and severe risk' at NSW aged care facility

The NSW government is looking at how economic activity and social freedoms can be maximised while maintaining a manageable number of COVID-19 cases.

A royal commission into aged care will also look at the impact of coronavirus on aged care and the COVID-19 deaths at other nursing homes.

The coronavirus-hit Newmarch House on Tuesday confirmed a 16th resident infected with COVID-19 has died, raising the state's death toll to 46. Some 37 of the 100-odd residents at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to the virus.

NSW has to date recorded 3042 cases of coronavirus, but only around 600 are active, with 13 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday acknowledged an increase in COVID-19 cases was likely with the easing of restrictions, and urged residents to maintain social distancing and seek testing even with mild respiratory symptoms.

Schools would resume some face-to-face learning in NSW from May 11, while the National Cabinet will on Friday discuss the additional easing of restrictions. Ms Berejiklian said the health system has been upscaled to cater for additional cases throughout winter.

"It's easy to shut things down - it's much harder to reopen and have normality because we need to make sure everything we do is COVID-safe," she told reporters.

"It's really about living with the pandemic, for want of a better term. I just want to make sure all the hard work we've done doesn't evaporate because we took one hasty decision." Ms Berejiklian said NSW would look to find the sweet spot in what economic activity and social liberties were maximised, while maintaining a manageable number of virus cases.

Reopening schools "has the lowest health risk but the highest economic benefit", she said.

She admitted major adjustments would be required on the public transport network if large numbers of workers return to offices in Sydney's CBD. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said federal and state governments in the post- coronavirus environment would need to "reduce the tax burden, reduce red tape (and) cut regulations" to kickstart economic growth.

"It's not just an opportunity for reform, we have an obligation to reform our system to help keep people in work and businesses in business," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Wednesday.

A new drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic, which has the capacity to test up to 900 people in one day, is due to open in Newcastle on Friday for 10 days.

Public Health Physician Dr David Durrheim said while coronavirus numbers were stabilising in the region, the six-lane clinic would help uncover any undetected infections still present in the community.

Meanwhile, the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess on Wednesday heard from NSW Port Authority senior manager Robert Rybanic. Mr Rybanic told the commission he had been told NSW Health deemed the ship a "low-risk ship" and that it "wasn't a COVID ship".

The special commission is expected to continue to hear evidence on Friday.

The ill-fated cruise ship is linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections nationwide.

- Dominica Sanda, AAP

Originally published as Big problem with COVIDSafe app