Big plans for official opening of rebranded hardware store

Plainland Hardware has recently rebranded as Plainland Mitre 10, with the official opening set to take place on February 29.

THOUGH the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the past month, next weekend will mark the official opening of Plainland Mitre 10.

Organisers chose to schedule the opening celebration event for February 29, to coincide with the Leap Year.

“We had a look at the dates that were coming up around the time everything was getting changed, and we sort of picked that one because it was quite significant, being a leap year,” Manager Lincoln Rule said.

“The 29th of Feb. doesn’t come around too often, and obviously we wanted to have it on a Saturday.”

The celebratory family fun day will go from 9am until midday, with plenty on offer for visitors to get excited about.

“I’ve organised a petting zoon, jumping castle, facepainting, and there’ll be a chance to win two $200 gift vouchers,” Mr Rule said.

“There’ll be a couple of competitions for the kids, we’ve got a colouring-in competition and a dress as a tradie competition in two different categories, 0-6 years olds, and 7-11 year olds.”

Prizes for the dress-up competition will be drawn between 11am to 11.30am.

For older customers, there will a numbers of sales and discounts available on the day.

“We do have a few sales as well, we’ve got the Earthcore Garden Range, they’re normally four for $20, but this weekend they’ll be five for $20, so you’ll get an extra bag for free,” Mr Rule said.

“We’ve got some heavy-duty, 25-metre extension leads for $15, we’ve got some Accent roller kits for $7.45, and the biggest one we’ve got on sale is our Weber Baby Q barbecues, there’ll on special this weekend, with a stand, for $399.”

The change of name from Home Hardware to Mitre 10 is a simple rebranding to comply with the wishes of parent company Metcash.

Aside from the new colourscheme and uniforms, it will be business as usual, with the store still sourcing from the same suppliers, and selling at the same prices.