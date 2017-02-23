Big plans for Lockyer Valley

BIG PLANS: PEART Land managing director Mark Peart is looking forward to developing a number of projects in the Lockyer Valley over the next few years including the $25 million Lockyer Valley Residential Village in Gatton.

THE Lockyer Valley is quickly becoming a prime hub for investment, with plans already under way for some major developments in 2017.

Peart Land managing director Mark Peart has his sights fixed firmly on the region with plans to invest almost $90 million into the Lockyer Valley over the next two years.

One of many developments included in Mr Peart's plans is the Lockyer Valley Residential Village, based in Gatton.

Mr Peart said the development application was already before the council for the $25 million project, which will be on Beavan St in Gatton.

The village is focused on the over 55s market and is set to include 64 homes.

"We are going to have a clubhouse here which will be air-conditioned and will be big enough to handle every resident if we were to have a function; there will be a pool, gym, admin office, there will be a site manager here all the time, there'll be 24-hour CCTV security, and there'll be card swipe in and out access,” Mr Peart said.

Mr Peart said there were also plans to provide village residents with discounts and memberships at local shops and clubs in town.

"This is a really unique site because if you go to other villages most of them are way out of town and of all the villages I've seen there is nothing where you can just walk to the bowls club and the main street is just there,” he said.

Within the next three months, Mr Peart said, he hoped to have the road upgraded, village entrance completed with an electric gate, fencing and a display office built as well as blocks pegged for potential buyers to view.

He expected the first 10 homes to be built by the end of 2017 with the village project to be completed within the next two years.

An artist impression of what some of the homes in the $25 million Lockyer Valley Residential Village in Gatton will look like. Contributed

The village is just one of many pieces to the development puzzle for Mr Peart, who hopes to also expand his Horizon residential area in Withcott with another 40 lots in 2017.

"I've also got industrial land out here on Tenthill Rd, and we're going through a permit now to develop 10 industrial blocks there,” he said.

"We're actually looking at taking one of those industrial blocks and, later this year or earlier next year, developing that first stage because I want to provide a caravan storage for our guests (at lifestyle village),” he said.

Mr Peart also owns the Withcott Industrial Park and has plans to further develop the site and bring business to the region.

"Over the next 18-24 months we'll develop the whole area and we'll have about 200,000 square metres of industrial land there in about 21 blocks or something,” he said.

"My direct competition is Charlton and Wellcamp and our plan is to disrupt that market with price and get people to come and be at Withcott.”

Mr Peart said the Lockyer Valley had immense potential.

"If you were to look at what we would invest in the Lockyer shire between Gatton, Tenthill, what we'll do at Horizon and the Withcott industrial park, there'd be $90 million worth of development,” Mr Peart said.

"We've worked really hard with the council to actually have a collaborative approach too.”