Big numbers yarded for upcoming cattle sale

MORE than 6000 cattle will be yarded at Shepherdson and Boyd's upcoming annual weaner sale next Friday.

Shepherdson and Boyd director Dick Boyd said, while it wasn't the largest yarding the team had secured, it would be their second biggest.

"Each year is different, but this year we have had a fairly ordinary season in the Brisbane Valley," he said.

"We have had some rain and it's greened up but there's not a lot of feed.

"We are heading into winter and there's not much growing.

"It's dry right through to Victoria."

Mr Boyd was hopeful buyers from western Queensland would support the sale following the positive rainfalls they had received in the past few months.

The sale has been running for about 19 years and Mr Boyd said it provided an opportunity for graziers to purchase large quantities of cattle with the same brand or genetics.

"About 80 per cent of the yarding will most likely be made up of charolais-cross cattle," he said. "which are very popular in the Valley.

"It's an opportunity to buy top-quality weaners from the one breeder."

Last year, a total of 5086 head were yarded for the special sale, with a selection of 217 charolais-cross steers from Crows Nest fetching the sale top price of $1130.

Sale Details

When: Friday, May 17, starting at 9am

Where:Toogoolawah saleyards