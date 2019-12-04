Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Man Talking On The Phone While Driving A Car
Man Talking On The Phone While Driving A Car
News

Big new fines coming for region's worst drivers

Michael Nolan
by and Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUGH new penalties will slog drivers using a mobile phone with a $1000 fine and the loss of four demerit points.

The increased fines - designed to reduce the road death toll - will take effect on February 1, 2020.

Double demerit points will apply to all drivers for a second mobile phone offence within 12 months.

This is another $1000 fine and eight points and could cost most people their licence.

Learners and P-platers will lose their licence from their first offence.

 

MORE STORIES

Worrying time most of you text while driving

RACQ backs tough new penalties for mobile phone use

New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

 

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon welcomed the changes.

"When you look at the number of fatalities caused by a person using a mobile phone or the number of infringement notices issued for using a mobile phone, clearly the message is not getting through," he said.

"We have to take action."

There were 51 deaths on our roads in 2019 and Mr Condon said about a third involved distracted driving.

"We have had fatal crashes where a driver has wrapped their car around a tree and they were found dead with their phone in their hand," he said.

driver distraction driving driving fines mobile phones
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        premium_icon Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        News Farmer John Brander has made the tough decision to sell off his entire herd, including his breeders, after fire ravaged his property.

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        News Goodstart Early Learning Gatton’s team has been central to its success at the...

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        News It is hoped that the new lighting will illuminate not only sporting games, but also...

        Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        premium_icon Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        News Jenny Thompson first started flying when she was 15 with her dad, and she was...