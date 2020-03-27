Big name retailers closing their doors

Stores are shutting across Australia as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the retail industry. Picture: Instagram/Sportsgirl

Dozens of big name stores have shut their doors or will do so by close of business today as the coronavirus bears down on the retail industry.

Many have said they will remain closed for at least four weeks, while others won't reopen until it is deemed safe to do so. But several online stores are continuing to operate as normal, with deliveries unaffected and some return periods extended.

On Thursday, Premier Investments Limited - which owns the Just Group, whose brands include Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Jacqui E and Dotti - announced it was closing all stores "until further notice", with online shops also affected.

Accent group - which owns the popular Platypus, Hype and Athlete's Foot shoe brands - will also close 522 stores for four weeks from Friday, affecting more than 5000 workers.

Accent Group, which owns Athlete’s Foot, is closing 522 stores. Picture: Mark Wilson

Sussan Group brands, including Sussan, Sportsgirl and Suzanne Grae, have also closed temporarily for at least four weeks.

Here's what other big brands have said:

CUE AND VERONICA MAINE

All Cue and Veronica Maine stores will temporarily close, along with their shops in Myer and David Jones, from close of business on Friday.

"Our top priority at this moment is the safety and wellbeing of our dedicated team and you, our loyal customers, along with our responsibility to the greater community at large," it said in an email to customers.

"We have made the decision because it's the responsible thing to do. We will reopen when we know it is safe to do so and we look forward to seeing you again once this heartbreaking health crisis has passed."

Online stores will, however, remain open.

SEED

All Seed stores have been closed until further notice, although customers can continue to shop the brand in Myer and David Jones.

"From everyone at Seed, we look forward to welcoming you back when stores re-open. Let's continue to move forward together with kindness, empathy and a sense of community," it said in an email to customers.

WITTNER

All Wittner shoe stores have now closed "until further notice", but the brand's online store remains open and its return period has been extended.

GLASSONS

All Glassons stores across Australia are now closed.

In an email to customers, the brand said stores would not be reopening until it was safe to do so.

"We will continue to trade as normal online," it said, adding that there would be a 14-day grace period when stores eventually reopened for anyone unable to return items.

AESOP

All Aesop stores and counters will shut from close of business on Friday, but their online store remains open.

BUNNINGS

Bunnings hardware stores are remaining open, with a few important changes to their trading hours.

From Monday, stores will open exclusively for trade customers and emergency services personnel before 9am on weekdays.

For everyone else, stores will open from 9am and close two hours earlier at 7pm to allow staff to restock shelves and conduct a thorough clean. Weekend hours will remain the same.

In-store cafes will, however, shut from close of business on Friday, and all sausage sizzles have been suspended.

"We also want customers to be aware there may be some delays in our busier stores as we try to ensure we are doing everything we can to ensure social distancing measures. This could be anything from less check-outs in operation, to limiting customer numbers in store," it said in an email to customers.

Bunnings is remaining open with some changes to its trading hours. Picture: Supplied

DAVID JONES

David Jones stores are still open, but customers have been advised to check the website for any updates to trading hours before visiting.

"We have taken extra steps to ensure our stores are clean, hygienic environments for everyone including increasing the frequency of cleaning and providing hand sanitiser in all stores," a statement on its website says.

All in-store beauty treatments have been suspended until further notice.

MYER

All Myer stores are still open for business, but they are no longer accepting cash and all skin-to-skin beauty services and lingerie, suit and shoe fittings have been cancelled.

It has also extended its returns policy beyond 30 days.

"Our dedicated and experienced team are closely monitoring the latest advice from the Australian Government Department of Health and the World Health Organisation and reviewing our approach as the situation continues to evolve," it said in a statement on its website.

