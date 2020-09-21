Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The Big Cow at home at pioneer village
News

Big Cow attraction to help beef-up local tourism

Alexia Austin
21st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Big Cow at Highfields Pioneering Village is back on its feet and was officially opened to the public yesterday.

Named 'Clivia' after major sponsor Clive Berghofer, the attraction is tipped to bring more tourism to the area.

"The cow looks terrific, Jody and Ray (Ashford) you have done a great job in making the cow look good and it's going to be great for tourism," Southern Queensland Country Tourism CEO Peter Homan said at the opening.

 

Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.
Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.

"These big things are everywhere, there are over 100 of them all over Australia, there's big cows and big prawns, and a big gumboot in Tully - big things fascinate us as a society and people like those Instagram shots.

"(Visitors) will come from near and wide to have a look at the Big Cow."

Built in the 1970s near the Sunshine Coast, the Big Cow houses a room which is to be used as a museum.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

big cow highfields pioneer village opening
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Premium Content Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Crime An inquest into the shooting death of police officer Brett Forte has finally been set more than three years since he died.

        Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Premium Content Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Crime A man in his 40s was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Friday night

        Family remembers beloved Lockyer pilot in touching tribute

        Premium Content Family remembers beloved Lockyer pilot in touching tribute

        News Family shares stories of pilot who loved flying

        Truckie ordered off road after motorist sounds alarm

        Premium Content Truckie ordered off road after motorist sounds alarm

        News Police who were called to check on a truck driver found him in possession of the...