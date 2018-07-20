Menu
RUGGED UP: Meg Ploetz of Plainland rugged up and kept hot coffee handy to stave off the cold weather over the weekend. Dominic Elsome
RUGGED UP: Meg Ploetz of Plainland rugged up and kept hot coffee handy to stave off the cold weather over the weekend. Dominic Elsome
Big chill will return

Dominic Elsome
by
20th Jul 2018 8:00 AM

GATTON shivered through it's coldest morning in 16 years last Sunday, as the mercury dipped to minus 3.6C - more than nine degrees below the 6.2C average minimum for July.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said while we weren't completely out of the cold yet, last weekend had likely been the chilliest.

"We're expecting to see a bit more moisture push back in from the coast and that will trap a bit of heat overnight and keep those minimum temperatures up,” Mr Blazak said.

There was still frosts right across the region during the week, but the temperatures were slightly warmer.

Temporary relief is in sight with a trough bringing increased cloud cover helping minimum temps rise to 10C today and tomorrow.

But temperatures are set to dip again next week when the trough moves past the region, with extremely dry conditions likely to cause frosts again at the start of next week.

