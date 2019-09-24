Big changes after Porter's top gong

BIG CHNAGES: The Porter family at the opening of the new motel and function room at Porter's Hotel. Big changes have occured in the last 12 months since the Plainland business claimed the Business of the Year and Best Food and Dinning Awards.

BIG CHNAGES: The Porter family at the opening of the new motel and function room at Porter's Hotel. Big changes have occured in the last 12 months since the Plainland business claimed the Business of the Year and Best Food and Dinning Awards. Dominic Elsome

A LOT has changed in the past 12 months at Porters Plainland Hotel.

Since winning the 2018 Business of the Year and Best food and Dining at the Lockyer Valley Business Training and Apprenticeship Awards, the Plainland business opened a new 16-room motel, function rooms, gaming room and revamped casual dining areas.

Marketing manager Mel Porter said it had been a year of growth for the hotel.

"We have grown - both in physical floor size and our team has grown too,” Mel said.

"And we've experienced increased patronage - so our lively pub is welcoming even more people each week.”

Taking the awards out on the night had been thrilling and overwhelming for the whole team.

With the hotel having catered for the awards for more than 10 years, many of the team were at the ceremony busy serving guests when the announcement was made.

"They certainly all had a spring in their step after the announcement,” Mel said.

Following the awards, the family business had benefited from the accolades, which recognised the achievements of both present and former hard working and talented team members.

Mel said the award was vindication of the family's hard work.

"It was particularly emotional for Bob and Julie who ran the hotel for over 38 years,” she said.

"They were very humbled to accept such a prestigious award.”

The awards night was a big deal for businesses in the region, giving them a moment to recognise their successes and celebrate with their peers.

"Awards are great for business. Not only do they help build the profile of your business, but they recognise the efforts of your team and they encourage you to set the bar higher each year,” she said.

The night was also a good opportunity for business owners and their teams to let their hair down and try to forget about the difficult conditions facing the region for just a while.

"It's important to celebrate your successes,” she said.

"Nights like the business awards give people something to look forward to as well as appreciate what we have.”

Despite the big changes this year, she said the team was sticking to what they knew and aiming for the Food and Dining award again.