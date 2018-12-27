Big Brother's watching you

MORE CAMERAS: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said security cameras were a fantastic resource for the community.

MORE CAMERAS: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said security cameras were a fantastic resource for the community. Lachlan McIvor

SOMERSET residents are being watched by more than 200 cameras every day and the number will increase with almost $250,000 being committed to upgrades.

The funding comes after Somerset Regional Council undertook a review of the extensive network in its five major towns earlier this year.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the funding was vital to ensuring Somerset was adequately equipped in the future.

"Council needs to adapt to changing situations and opportunities as they arise,” Cr Lehmann said.

The council has invested $472,000 on its CCTV network in recent years and after a budget review on December 12, Cr Lehmann confirmed an extra $245,000 would be committed.

Cr Lehmann said updating the system would ensure all cameras were working as effectively and efficiently as possible.

At present, Esk has the most cameras in the region with 59, followed by Fernvale where 43 cameras are installed. There are 35 cameras at Lowood, and Kilcoy and Toogoolawah have27.

Lowood Police officer-in- charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said CCTV footage was a great asset in ensuring the safety of the community.

"CCTV cameras are fantastic. We certainly use them to solve crimes and monitor situations,” Sen-Sgt Peel said.

He said police officers watched the cameras in the station to identify crime, which enabled them to react quickly and efficiently.

"The more you use them the more people become aware that they're being watched,” he said

"Hopefully the word will spread and hopefully that will curb offences being committed.”

Sen-Sgt Peel commended Somerset Regional Council for its proactive approach in fighting crime in the region.

In the budget review council also committed $40,000 for design work to handle growing traffic on Lowood Minden Rd, and $300,000 to complete a purchase from Telstra of land in the Lowood CBD for future off-street parking.