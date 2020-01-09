Bieber reveals shock health battle

JUSTIN Bieber has addressed concerns over his dishevelled appearance, revealing he has been battling Lyme disease.

He took to Instagram to reveal his new YouTube documentary, coming out later this month, will document his health struggle.

The 25-year-old singer wrote to his 124 million followers, "While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he said.

Bieber, who has just released new music for the first time in five years, also revealed he had "a serious case of chronic mono" that affected his "skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

The pop star, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year, added, "These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

TMZ, who was the first to report the news, said Bieber's Lyme disease went undiagnosed for much of 2019, but added that a September 2019 of Bieber with an IV in his arm was medication to treat the disease.

Symptoms of Lyme disease, which is transmitted through tick bites, include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migrans.

Various celebrities including Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller and fellow Canadian singer Avril Lavigne all live with the disease.

Bieber's YouTube docuseries, called Justin Bieber: Seasons, is set to premiere on January 27.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission