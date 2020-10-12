Biden reveals how he could lose to Trump

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the only way he could lose the 2020 election was through "chicanery", before later adding he would accept the results of the election.

"Make sure to vote," the former Vice President told voters at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

"Because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places."

Mr Biden said that President Donald Trump was trying to discourage voting by casting doubt on mail-in ballot security and telling supporters to "go to polls and watch very carefully" on election day.

Before leaving Pennsylvania, Mr Biden clarified his comments to reporters, saying his remarks were "taken a little out of context".

"I'm going to accept the outcome of this election, period," he said. "What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting. You should not pay attention to them."

Mr Biden has repeatedly said Mr Trump would try to "steal" victory if he didn't win the election.

The Biden campaign has recruited hundreds of lawyers and volunteers to oversee the November 3 election and prevent chaos.

When asked if he would accept a peaceful transfer of power at the first presidential debate, Mr Trump deferred, instead decrying widespread mail-in voting.

Previous to that, a reporter had pressed the President. "Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election?"

Mr Trump replied: "We're going to have to see what happens. You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

He went on: "Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful - there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else."

