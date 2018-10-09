Bidding roars at Lion's charity auction

WITHCOTT-Helidon Lions Club held another successful auction for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday, with 50 people registered to bid.

While official fundraising totals are yet to be finalised, the success of the auction is expected to be on par with previous years.

Club president Bruce Horrocks said the event was well patronised, considering the weather.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their support of the day and for the donations,” Mr Horrocks said.

The money raised at the auction will go towards finalising the Steve Jones Community Centre.

"We've got to do all the internals - there's got to be toilets and a basic internal fit out,” he said.

Mr Horrocks hoped the official opening of the shed would be next year.