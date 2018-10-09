Menu
Login
Michael Walker and Lisa Fritz
Michael Walker and Lisa Fritz Meg Bolton
News

Bidding roars at Lion's charity auction

Meg Bolton
by
9th Oct 2018 3:17 PM

WITHCOTT-Helidon Lions Club held another successful auction for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday, with 50 people registered to bid.

While official fundraising totals are yet to be finalised, the success of the auction is expected to be on par with previous years.

Club president Bruce Horrocks said the event was well patronised, considering the weather.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their support of the day and for the donations,” Mr Horrocks said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The money raised at the auction will go towards finalising the Steve Jones Community Centre.

"We've got to do all the internals - there's got to be toilets and a basic internal fit out,” he said.

Mr Horrocks hoped the official opening of the shed would be next year.

bruce horrocks charity auction lockyer valley steve jones community centre withcott helidon lions
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Wet and wild weather predicted for rest of the week

    Wet and wild weather predicted for rest of the week

    News Residents in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are being asked to brace for thunderstorms.

    • 9th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    Lockyer Lightning secure a cracking first win

    Lockyer Lightning secure a cracking first win

    News They were cheered on by a hearty crowd at Cahill Park.

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    News The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    News Queensland reported the largest increase in the country

    Local Partners