Bid on hot cross buns to help raise funds

GOING HOT: The Old Fernvale Bakery aim to raise $40,000 for the Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital by donating $1 from every pack of hot cross buns sold. Pictured here are Lyn and Bill Rose with the latest hot cross bun creation, cranberry, pistachio and white chocolate. Francis Witsenhuysen

WITH less than two weeks left to hit the fundraising target of $40,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation, River 94.9 is helping the Old Fernvale Bakery up the auction ante.

While the bakery is donating $1 from each packet of hot cross buns they sell until Easter as well as auctioning off a selection of gourmet hot cross buns online each Wednesday, owner Bill Rose revealed another incentive for local business owners to get bidding in the bakery's online auction.

"Whatever a business bids in the auction, River 9.49 will match that dollar for dollar with advertising,” Mr Rose said.

"A business who are going to spend $2000 on radio advertising next month can make that back, while donating towards the cause.”

The winners of the online auction can be the first to taste next unique gourmet creation, such as this week's cranberry pistachio and white chocolate hot cross buns, which go up for grabs today at 10.30am on the Old Fernvale Bakery's Facebook Page..

With the current fundraising total sitting on just over $18,000, Mr Rose was certain they would at the least beat last year's total of $21,000.

"The auction's haven't had as much support as I'd hoped,” Mr Rose said.

"I'd like local business owners to consider that they will be assisting the children's hospital by helping them to buy specialised equipment they need to keep improving with their health services.”

Mr Rose said he looked forward to personally handing over the cheque to the Lady Celinto Children's Hospital in the weeks following Easter.

"I can't emphasise enough how much it means to me personally and my family to to give the hospital this financial support,” he said.

"Various members of my immediate family have been privileged enough to go to hospital for their medical conditions. It's such an important service.”

Customers have until April 2 to buy hot cross buns or make a cash donation. The last online auction will take place on April 28 at 10.30am.