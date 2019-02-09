Bichel prepares for another year

ON THE BALL: Todd Bichel will play for the Gatton Hawks for a fourth year in 2019.

NAME: Todd Bichel.

Occupation: Boilermaker.

Age: 23.

Marital status: Single.

How many years have you played for the Hawks? Four.

What do you enjoy most about football?

The friendships that you make.

Why did you choose to play for the Hawks?

I had a group of friends playing here.

What do you do in your spare time when you're not playing football?

I play cricket.

Which NRL team do you support?

The Gold Coast Titans.

What's the best adviceyou've ever received?

If it looks stupidand it works, it's not stupid.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

The Canberra Raiders, I met them at Suncorp Stadium when my brother and I played a curtain-raiser game.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Getting my trade as a boilermaker.

What is the one thingyou would like to change in the world?

Poverty.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel my age (23), I haven't broken down yet.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Collecting cards, no one iscooler than a bloke with20Charizards (afire/flying Pokemon species).

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Going away on holiday with the family.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Forest Hill Hotel.

What would you doifyou won the Lotto?

Iwould throw a

party.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living?

My grandparents and David Attenborough.