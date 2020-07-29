‘Beyond a joke: Landlord’s nightmare clean up bill

GLASS melted into carpet, a manhole in the roof, a series of broken doors and windows.

One Warwick landlord has spoken out about her horror experience with tenants, as she urges others to take the problem seriously and respect landlords.

Jen Creed and her family own several properties around Warwick, including a recently-rented out acreage property behind the showgrounds.

While she said the tenant seemed "fantastic" at first, the warning signs soon began to grow.

"They started getting late with payments, and the house starting look like s*** but the tenant said it had been broken into and trashed," she said.

Getting concerned, Miss Creed and her parents finally booted the tenant out, but what they walked into instead was a living hell.

The property was trashed by the tenants.

Carpets were stained in every room, the phrase FTA (possible slang for F*** Them All) was written all over the walls, the fireplace was full of garbage.

Warwick police later found partially burnt meth pipes.

Tenants also broke furniture in the Warwick rental.

Miss Creed believes the clean up will cost her retired parents into the tens and thousands, with insurance unable to cover some costs.

"From my understanding, because the tenant said it was broken into and trashed, insurance can't take the claim," she said.

"Both parents are in their 60s and worked hard their whole life to get themselves ahead with a rental house to have a nice retirement, but instead of having fun on holidays or with their grandkids, they have to worry about petty people trashing their house."

This is just one of the many broken in windows.

The Creed family had originally rented out the property for $150 a week, hoping to help people with "financial hardship get back on their feet" and said inspections didn't pick up on the damage.

The house, which the family was now contemplating selling or knocking down, was also Miss Creed's grandmother's property.

"My mum inherited that house, it was the house I brought my son home too. To go in and see it disrespected and trashed like that is just beyond a joke," she said.

"We're adults - act like it."