Beverley Lynch's big heart

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 17th Mar 2017 3:15 PM
KIND HEARTED: Beverly Lynch has spent the majority of her life caring for others. She is pictured here on her Hillside Property in Coolana.
KIND HEARTED: Beverly Lynch has spent the majority of her life caring for others. She is pictured here on her Hillside Property in Coolana.

AT age 18 Coolana's Beverley Lynch was hurled into motherhood when she fell in love with a man who had three children of his own.

It was 1964 when Mrs Lynch met a young gentleman named David on a night out at the Indropilly Hotel in Brisbane. Their serendipitous meeting was the beginning of many years of caring for those in need in her life.

"He already had three kids but that didn't put me off, even though I was only a teenager,” Mrs Lynch said.

"So I took on his children, they were aged nine months, one and two-years-old.”

Reflecting back, Mrs Lynch said that plunge into parenthood prepared her for the what was to come and she wouldn't have changed a thing. She Married David married in 1979 and they had their first child when Mrs Lynch was 23-years-old.

"That experience really got me ready for having my own children later,” Mrs Lynch said.

"I always say if I was sitting in an nursing home when I'm older, and the nurses ask me 'what did you do Bev?' I'll say I reared everyone else's children.

"I reared Debbie, Kerry and David, then I had my three, Lainie, Kylie, Kristy-Lea. It was a busy time, but we always used to get comments on how well-mannered they all were.”

Now Mrs Lynch is helping to raise and care for her three grandchildren, Corey, Jasmine and Tiarnah at her Property Hillside, in Coolana.

"I've had them for about 14 years but I never put myself in the role as their mother, I just wanted to care for them because for different reasons their mother couldn't,” she said.

Beverley Lynch with her grandchild Caleb in 1992.
Beverley Lynch with her grandchild Caleb in 1992.

Mrs Lynch was born in the Royal Brisbane Hospital on September 10, 1946 and not long after her family moved to Toowong. Growing up as young girl in Taringa she attended Taringa state school, though like many children in those times she did not continue her schooling after Grade 7.

"Dad got me permission to leave school when I was 12, I never went to high school because I hated school,” Mrs Lynch said.

"The school was right near our house and I could hear the Prep teacher yelling at the class, I was frightened I think it really scarred me.

"They'd have to have to carry me to school, I was difficult but they eventually got me there.”

Over the years Mrs Lynch thought about going back to school but decided she could teach herself most of the things she needed to know,.

"I loved leaving school at the time, I am disappointed now that I didn't go on but I have taught myself a lot,” she said.

"I can do my own legals and I can out do my daughters, who are in their 40s and 30s in spelling and times tables.”

When Mrs Lynch was 15-years-old she worked on a dairy farm in Moggill which sparked her love for the country.

"That was for the Johnsons, it was hard work milking cows, shifting irrigation pipes and things,” she said.

"But I loved the animals, the land and the farm and decided then and there that the country was calling me and I would one day live on acreage, ”

About 30 years ago her dream came true when she made the move out to her 20 acre property called Hillside.

She began breeding quarter horses and stock horses and over the years has had cattle, pigs and sheep.

"At one stage I had 14 horses,” she said.

Beverley Lynch on her Hillside Property in Coolana with horse Delta.
Beverley Lynch on her Hillside Property in Coolana with horse Delta.

"I would campdraft some of them and once I actually placed in a campdraft on my Race mayor Sea Dette.

"I Loved the competition, I even won a Brisbane royal champion stock horse in the show in '86 with that horse.

"I love the Royal Brisbane Show, I've only ever missed one since I was a child.”

Now Mrs Lynch keeps busy caring for her grandchildren, her property and with her role as president of the Lowood Slimmers Club.

"I went to weight watchers in Lowood in '85 and in 2003 I joined lowood Slimmers, they were called the Weight Reduction Club of Australia then,” she said.

"That year they became the Lowood Slimmers, but I was just a member until 2008 until I was voted in as vice-president.”

Later that year, Mrs Lynch was voted in as club president and it has been a huge part of her life since.

"I enjoy it because here on the property, everywhere I look it feel like there's work to do,” Mrs Lynch said.

"Slimmers gets me away, it's my outlet, it's for me”

The club promotes a Healthier life style and weight reduction, but also does a lot of community fund raising and since 2003, the group has raised about $250,000.

"The bulk of the funds we've raised goes to the Breast Cancer Foundation,” Mrs Lynch said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  carer coolana lockyer valley lowood slimmers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!