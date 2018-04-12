Meet the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house

David Hales, 38, of Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co is the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house. Picture: Eric Blaich.

David Hales, 38, of Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co is the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house. Picture: Eric Blaich.

A NOOSA resident who began a boutique burger chain has been revealed as the buyer of Pat Rafter's jawdropping Queensland beach house.

The man behind Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co paid $15.2m for the stunning Mediterranean-style luxury home - equivalent to about 1.4 million of his $11 classic burgers.

Tasmanian-born entrepreneur David Hales, 38, paid one of the highest prices the area has ever seen. His successes had previously spanned pizza and burger food businesses, restaurants and pubs in his birth state.

The “concrete” in the business refers to frozen custard offerings.

Pat Rafter and wife Laura had initially wanted $18m for the property.

The business - which has a similar name to the infamous Betty's Beach Burgers that plied its trade in Noosa's main street from 1978 until several years ago - was reportedly named after his grandmother Betty Anderson and not Noosa legend Betty Wallace.

He told The Sunshine Coast Daily when he launched the business that it had "no association with Betty's Beach Burgers".

He continued "if I can be even half as successful as Betty Wallace and her burgers were, I would be more than happy".

Mediterranean white-on-white luxury was the theme here.

And given he and wife Louise's newest digs on the beach plus the business' expansion plans, it's probably safe to say he's achieved that.

Mr Hales has seen his Betty's Burgers concept grow from the first outlet in Hastings Street to seven across South East Queensland including Newstead, Chermside, Surfers Paradise and Pacific Fair, one in Darling Harbour and one in Melbourne - and the firm has been flagging "more locations coming soon".

David Hales' offer for Pat Rafter’s beach house is equivalent to about 1.4 million of his classic burgers. Picture: Eric Blaich.

The Sunshine Beach home is one of the most stunning houses in an area where luxury properties are aplenty.