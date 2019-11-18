Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Failing your driving test isn’t the end of the world.
Failing your driving test isn’t the end of the world.
Motoring

Better your odds at passing P-plate test

Blair Bentley, RACQ Technical Adviser
16th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driving test can be a daunting prospect for a learner, especially as the statistic of one in every three in Queensland failing their provisional licence hangs over their head.

Focusing on passing the test seems to be a common theme for novice drivers, with many believing the hardest part is over once they’re able to slap a P-plate on their car.

It’s important learner drivers know the foundations of the road rules book but also have the real-world driving experience they need to safely navigate our streets and handle the unexpected situations they may encounter on them.

Mums and dads might think they know best and can pass on years of “helpful” riving advice from the passenger seat, but it’s often been a few decades since we were getting behind the wheel for the first time and a lot’s changed.

A professional lesson can go a long way in correctly teaching our newest drivers everything they need to know and habits to avoid, RACQ’s website has a list of approved driving schools in your area.

Failing your driving test isn’t the end of the world, in fact, it could save you from making a serious or deadly mistake in the long run — and that’s the real statistic we need to be concerned about.

cars news column motoring advice racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALERTS: Redbank Creek issued prepare to leave message

        ALERTS: Redbank Creek issued prepare to leave message

        News A fire is moving towards the Deongwar State Forest and Redbank Creek areas, threatening the Esk townshipo.

        Confusion heightens as water levels continue to decline

        Confusion heightens as water levels continue to decline

        News Somerset Regional Council have expressed their disappointment, following confusion...

        Queensland council's brutal new roadside memorial laws

        premium_icon Queensland council's brutal new roadside memorial laws

        News A southeast Queensland council set to upset families with tough, new roadside...

        IN COURT: Full list of 43 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 43 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.