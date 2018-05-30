Bets on for big Gatton Cup crowd

IN STRIDE: Action on the track from the 2017 Gatton Cup. The 2018 event will run this Saturday.

IN STRIDE: Action on the track from the 2017 Gatton Cup. The 2018 event will run this Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

RACING: Gatton's premier racing event will be bigger than ever this year and it returns this weekend.

With no race meets in Brisbane or Toowoomba on Saturday, organisers are expecting punters from out of town to flock to the Gatton Cup.

"We're expecting a big crowd,” Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said.

"We've already got 400 booked in the marquee and upstairs.”

Preparations for the Gatton Cup have been going on behind the scenes for months, with the track and turf club undergoing a major transformation.

The former Lockyer Race Club has been rebranded as the Lockyer Valley Turf Club, track works have been completed, the ladies' jockeys' room upgraded and a new marquee floor is being laid.

The club has also been elevated to Racing Queensland's Tier One classification, alongside clubs like the Brisbane, Toowoomba and Ipswich turf clubs.

Kirkwood said the committee - made up mostly of volunteers - was working hard to stamp Gatton's place on the racing landscape.

"We're in the heart of southeast Queensland. We're not far from Brisbane and Toowoomba,” he said.

"Trainers can bring horses out from Brisbane, it's only about an hour in the float, and there's no traffic lights until you get into town.

"We're positioned ideally.”

This Saturday, June 2, punters will be treated to a full day of racing, culminating with the Gatton Cup and the Lockyer Lightning.

The program includes seven races in total, and the competition will continue off the track.

ON TRACK: Raquel Boura, Victoria Fricot and Jacinta Fricot at the 2017 Gatton Cup. Lachlan McIvor

In a coup for the Lockyer Valley Turf Club, this year's Gatton Cup will double as the final heat in the 2018 Racing Queensland Winter Provincial Stayers Series.

The fourth heat in the series - which has run at Ipswich, the Gold Coast and Rockhampton - will run two weeks ahead of the final at Ipswich on June 16.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said securing the final heat was great for the club.

"The winner of the Gatton Cup goes into the Queensland Times Winter Provincial Stayers Final, and that race is worth $100,000, with $61,000 going to the winner,” he said.

"We're hoping we can attract some of the horses that are trying to get in to the final.”

Racing Queensland general manager of racing Simon Stout said the series gave clubs the chance to attract strong fields during the qualifying events.

"This year's series has been ultra-competitive, with winners including Kuttamurra Al, Ready for Danger and Calypso Bay,” he said.

"The meeting at Lockyer Valley Turf Club will be the last chance for connections to book their place in the June 16 final at Ipswich, which will also feature the time-honoured Ipswich Cup, Gai Waterhouse Classic and the Eye Liner.”

RACING PROGRAM

1. Winter Provincial Stayers Series (Heat) Gatton Cup Benchmark 75 HCP (2000m). Prize money: $20,000

2. Lightning Benchmark 70 Handicap (1100m). Prize money: $14,000

3. Benchmark 55 Handicap (1600m). Prize money: $14,000

4. Class 3 Plate (Set Weights) (1400m). Prize money: $14,000

5. Class 1 Handicap (1100m). Prize money: $14,000

6. Maiden Handicap (1100m). Prize money $14,000

7. QTIS Three-Years-Old Maiden Plate (Set Weights) (1400m). Prize Money $14,000

Fashions on the Field

Calling all blokes heading to the Gatton Cup: get suited up, look sharp, impress the ladies and get the chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of prizes.

Fashions on the Field co-ordinator Tiffany Brieschke from harry & miss tiff BOUTIQUE said men were falling behind ladies in the fashion stakes when it came to the races.

"At the Laidley Cup we were lucky if we had one guy in a suit,” she said.

With more out-of-towners travelling to Gatton for racing events, Brieschke said the fashion stakes were being upped.

And while people may think "it's Gatton, I'm not getting too dressed up”, frocking up could be a lot of fun.

"There's nothing better than getting tizzied up, putting on the fascinators, hats and gloves, and dressing appropriately for the races,” Brieschke said.

There are categories for Best-Dressed Young Lady 18-39, Best Dressed Lady 40 plus, Best Millinery, Best Dressed Gentleman, and Best Dressed Couple, with some categories carrying prize pools of $300-$400.

The Lockyer Valley Turf Club is located at Spencer St, Gatton.

Gates on Saturday open at 11am.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for concession card holders, or $10 for adults if you buy them online before Thursday, May 31.

Children under 16 can enter for free.

Visit ipswichtickets.com. au for more information.