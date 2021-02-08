‘Best yet’: Man’s checkout hack goes viral

Grocery shopping can be stressful at the best of times, so you want to be able to get in and get out as soon as possible.

But the biggest mistake most people make, according to this TikTok user, is loading all your items while at the checkout.

The US man who goes by the handle @1980sgamer shared his simple time-saving hack that has been dubbed a "game-changer".

In the viral post, which has been 'liked' more than 3.2 million times, the hack comes down to one thing - baskets.

A man’s grocery hack has gone viral after it was viewed more than 11 million times. Picture: TikTok/1980sgamer

The ‘game changing’ hack was shared on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/1980sgamer

After he pays for his shopping the counter, instead of packing his items into bags, he loads them back into the trolley and pushes the cart to his car where there is boot is filled with laundry baskets.

He then transfers all the items into the baskets.

"I was able to modify my grocery hack to make grocery shopping an even better experience," he begins the clip.

"Just get all your food like usual. Then begin the checkout process by throwing all your food on the belt and then pay for your items.

"Now you see all these people wasting their time bagging their groceries? Yeah skip that.

"Just head to your vehicle with all your groceries loose in your cart."

He shops for all his items as usual. He then places them on the counter. Picture: TikTok/1980sgamer

He said for the hack to work, you will need two laundry baskets.

"Just keep throwing (the items) in there until you fill it up to the top. So now you can drive home and I just saved you a ton of time by skipping the bagging process with this great grocery hack."

It then shows him pulling up at home with his partner grabbing one of the baskets to take inside.

More than 37,000 people have left comments of the viral clip agreeing that it not only saves time, but it also helps reduce the environmental damage caused by plastic bags.

"I need to try this! I'm the worst bagger, it takes me forever," one woman wrote.

"And you're saving the planet by not using plastic bags!" added another.

He pushes the trolley to his car where there are two laundry baskets in the boot. Picture: TikTok/1980sgamer

he then loads them into the baskets and just picks up to take inside once he gets back to his house. Picture: TikTok/1980sgamer

"Genius," a third person simply wrote, while a fourth said: "This is actually really helpful because I love Aldi but that checkout process gives me so much unneeded anxiety."

Others said that "all cars should come like this", where another user pointed out this to be true in Europe.

"Is this not a thing in America? I'm so confused we've been doing this for some time in the UK and in Europe I believe," one woman wrote.

"This is how literally all of Europe does it," added another.

The man's hack only had one red flag, with some TikTok users pointing out that he placed all the soft produce like berries at the bottom of the baskets where they'd be squashed by heavier items.

He told Today Food this was a ploy to spark a little more conversation and make it go viral, which it did - amassing more than 11 million views.

