’Best we’ve ever bred’ on offer at Lockyer breeder’s sale

THE best Charolais heifers primed for the Brisbane Ekka will be up for grabs next month at a stud cattle sale.

The heifer expo will kickstart the 10th annual Charnelle Charolais Female and Genetics sale in Toowoomba on March 7.

Charnelle Charolais stud principal Graham Blanch said

With the Charolais World Congress will be held in Australia for the second time later this year, and the breed will also celebrate 50 years in Australia, it was a great opportunity to hold the expo.

“We decided to put some show heifers into the mix for anyone thinking of buying show heifers for the Ekka,” Mr Blanch said.

Mr Blanch will exhibit Charnelle Elegance 16th, who is an embryo-transfer, artificially inseminated product of the Charnelle line.

“Elegance 16 is without a doubt the most complete heifer we have ever offered for sale,” he said.

“We believe she is very correct; she has a beautiful temperament and has exceptionally good growth.”

Lot 30, Charnelle Elegance 16, will be at the Charnelle Charolais invitation sale 2020. PHOTO: Supplied.

Elegance 16 is by Canadian Agribition Champion, CML Distinction, and out of a proven cow Charnelle Elegance 6.

Elegance 16 is Pregnancy-Tested in-calf, features French bloodlines and is polled.

She will be in lot 30 for the sale.

“She’s probably the best we’ve ever bred and we hope we can breed one similar to her and that she’s not a one off heifer,” Mr Blanch said.

Following the expo, 80 females, four bulls, 138 embryos, two flushes and 1453 straws of semen will be offered at the sale.

Mr Blanch, from Lower Tenthill, is keeping his “feet grounded” ahead of the sale.

“People are saying its going to be an expensive sale, but I’m just hoping for 100 per cent clearance,” he said.

He will have a range of cattle for sale this year.

Mr Blanch said most of his Lockyer Valley operation was AI.

“We source genetics from Canada and France,” he said.

“We bring these genetics to Australia not just for ourselves, but for other people as well.

“It’s not only what we require, but also what the industry requires in Australia. We are always looking for outcross genetics that excel in high growth rates, low birth weight, fertility and fat cover.”

Included in the sale is return invitational vendor Ryan Holzwart, who will travel more than 700 kilometres next month to showcase the quality of his Emerald cattle breeding operation.

The Bauhinia Park Charolais stud principal from Emerald is hopeful his entrant in the heifer exhibition will not only capture the eye of judges, but potential buyers.

He will enter Bauhinia Park Desire 16, a 16-month-old heifer (lot 34 in the catalogue), who Mr Holzwart said was one of the stud’s best products of the year.

“We’re a bit sad to sell her,” Mr Holzwart said. “But it’s a good opportunity to showcase our genetics.”

It will be the second time Bauhinia Park Charolais has sold cattle as an invitational vendor at the Charnelle Charolais annual female and genetics sale in Toowoomba.

Last year, Bauhinia Park Charolais sold the top priced cattle of the sale, and this year they will be taking two heifers to add to the line-up.

SALE DETAILS

What: Charnelle Charolais 10th Annual invitational female and genetic sale

Where: Toowoomba Showgrounds

When: Saturday, March 7. Expo from 10am, sale-o from 11am.