Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Give your winscreen wipers some TLC.
Motoring

Best time for wiper blade replacement revealed

Anthony Grace – RACQ patrol officer
9th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

For most of their lives, your windscreen wipers sit silently, waiting for their moment to spring into action at the drop of rain. But then one day, as the raindrops begin to fall, instead of gliding smoothly across the windscreen, the wipers judder and cause streaks instead.

Believe it or not you should inspect or replace your wiper blades every six months. Windscreen wipers are constantly subjected to heat, UV light, dirt and bugs which overtime cause damage and affect their ability to wipe smoothly and quietly. Chips or cracks in the windscreen can also significantly reduce their lifespan.

If your wipers are looking a bit worse for wear, they can be replaced easily at home or during your next service, and don’t forgot to top up your washer fluid while you’re at it.

Giving your wipers some regular TLC means you’ll see clearly after those storm clouds have formed and raindrops have begun to fall.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice

Just In

    Just In

      Gunman storms Paris mosque

      Gunman storms Paris mosque
      • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

      Top Stories

        OUR LADIES: Inspiring women from the Lockyer, Somerset

        premium_icon OUR LADIES: Inspiring women from the Lockyer, Somerset

        News TODAY, we acknowledge the dedicated, strong and hard-working women in our region.

        EXCLUSIVE: Lockyer irrigators given final water allocations

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Lockyer irrigators given final water allocations

        News MORE than 400 Lockyer agribusinesses given water allocations.

        Police called to 2am pub punch-up

        premium_icon Police called to 2am pub punch-up

        News Police called to scuffle outside hotel

        Mum’s ‘accidental’ $3k loo roll stockpile

        Mum’s ‘accidental’ $3k loo roll stockpile

        Offbeat Toowoomba family accidentally buys 2300 rolls of toilet paper